If Capt. Boo was excited about his retirement party Tuesday, you couldn’t tell it, but then again that is why officials say the Bichon Frise has been such a special asset to victims of sexual abuse for the past 10 years.
Boo, the founding member of the Tulsa County Court Dog Program, sat calmly throughout a news conference held in his honor at the Tulsa County Courthouse as officials proclaimed, cameras flashed and others applauded.
Martha Lairmore and Leon Mullis, Boo’s handlers, said it is time for Boo to step aside after helping as many as 100 child victims navigate the judicial system over the past decade.
“Boo is 13, and he is in good health, but the energy that it takes, sometimes if he comes in for a preliminary hearing he will be here until mid-afternoon, and he’s getting slower, and it is just too long of a day for him,” Lairmore said.
Boo has been a fixture of the Tulsa County Court Dog Program since District Attorney Steven Kunzweiler said he had the “crazy idea” as a line prosecutor at the time to allow dogs to sit with child victims when they testified in abuse cases.
While the idea had been tried in other states, Boo was the first therapy dog in Oklahoma to be used in a courtroom setting, officials said.
Boo’s impact on cases was immediate. His first case involved three young girls who had been sexually assaulted, Kunzweiler recalled.
“If it hadn’t been for Boo, I don’t know if we would have gotten through it,” Kunzweiler said.
Since then, as the program has developed, some defendants have been known to plead out their cases rather than go to trial when they heard a therapy court dog was going to be utilized, Kunzweiler said during the retirement party.
The district attorney thanked Tulsa County District Judge Kurt Glassco, who signed off on the idea of letting therapy dogs in the courtroom.
“We had no statutory authority to allow us to do it, but I think Judge Glassco realized the value to helping children,” Kunzweiler said.
Glassco recalled how Boo’s presence early on helped calm a child victim as she testified during a court proceeding.
“The purpose of a jury trial is to search for the truth,” Glassco said. “And if this will calm someone down so they can tell the truth, it’s the right thing to do.”
A bill authored by former state Rep. Pam Peterson that codified what had already been taking place in the courtroom later became law.
“What a privilege it was for me to see something positive for children that had been traumatized and that this judicial system would not further traumatize them but make it an easier transition for them,” Peterson said.
Sally Van Schenck, Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office director of communications and community outreach, said Boo has been a reliable fixture in the program he helped launch.
Van Schenck said it is estimated that Boo and his handlers have volunteered about 2,000 hours over the past 10 years, helping children get through the court process.
Boo’s retirement leaves court officials with four other dogs — two golden retrievers, a Cavalier King Charles spaniel and a poodle.
Each of the canines on the Tulsa County Court Dog Team must be certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs before they are accepted into the program, Van Schenck said.
The dogs must be very trainable, answer to commands and, perhaps most importantly, be quiet, since they might be present during courtroom testimony.
“Generally they are very mild mannered, … easy-going and low-key,” Van Schenck said of the dogs accepted into the court program.
Boo has stayed busy right up to his retirement. In December, he assisted on four cases, Lairmore said.
“It’s amazing to see the children bond with the dog,” Lairmore said. “He wears a little vest. They’ll put their hand in between the vest and his fur, especially when they are being asked difficult questions.
“It helps them relax and tell their story,” Lairmore said.