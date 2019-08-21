An appellate court has upheld a verdict and denied a new trial sought by Tulsa County officials in a case involving a naked, paralyzed man who died in 2011 at the Tulsa County jail of dehydration and other causes.
The 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Denver, in an 181-page opinion issued Tuesday, turned away most of the arguments posed by county officials and former Tulsa County Sheriff Stanley Glanz in their appeal of a verdict and $10.25 million damages award for the estate of Elliott Earl Williams.
“The evidence was sufficient for a reasonable jury to conclude that one or more jail detention officer or medical provider was deliberately indifferent to Mr. Williams’s serious medical needs and that Sheriff Glanz maintained a custom or practice of neglecting to remedy deficient medical services at the jail,” the appellate court wrote in its ruling.
Attorneys for Glanz and Tulsa County challenged the verdict and award on several fronts, including whether the evidence for the verdict was insufficient.
The appellate ruling also rejected other claims from county officials and Glanz, including whether a $250,000 punitive damage award against Glanz was excessive.
The appellate court did reverse the trial judge’s ruling that Tulsa County and Glanz were not entitled to see and air evidence post trial regarding how much Williams’ estate received in a settlement from the jail medical services provider, Correctional Healthcare Cos. Inc.
Tulsa County and Glanz contended the damage awards they were to pay should have been reduced, or offset, by the amount paid by the jail medical provider to the estate in an out-of-court settlement.
“We do not determine whether the Sheriffs are entitled to a setoff,” the opinion states.
Rather the appellate court reversed Chief U.S. District Judge John Dowdell’s ruling regarding the issue and remanded it back to his court for further consideration.
An attorney for the county said they were pleased with the ruling on the offset and were considering appeal options on the remaining issues decided in the opinion.
“The court reversed Judge Dowdell for an abuse of discretion for not allowing the defense to obtain and present an offset of the medical provider defendant’s pre-trial settlement,” said Guy Fortney, attorney for Tulsa County and Glanz. “We are pleased with the decision reversing the district court’s ruling preventing disclosure of the prior settlement.
“The Court did affirm on the other appeal points and the County must consider other appellate alternatives, which will be fully discussed and decided soon.”
A jury in Tulsa federal court found in 2017 following a trial that Williams’ civil rights were violated by the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office and Glanz while he was detained at the jail.
Evidence in the trial showed that Williams begged for water as he spent his last days lying on the floor of a jail cell in his own waste, where he ultimately died after the jail failed to provide him with necessary medical care or transfer to an outside facility, Dowdell said in his ruling.
The jury awarded Williams’ estate $10 million in compensatory damages from Tulsa County and $250,000 in punitive damages from Glanz, who by then was out of office. Payment of the damage awards have been on hold pending the outcome of the appeal.
The 37-year-old Williams was mentally ill when he was jailed on a misdemeanor charge of obstructing a police officer, according to court records.
Williams hit his head while alone in a holding cell, injuring his neck, according to court records.
Williams’ health deteriorated over the course of his six days in the jail until jail personnel discovered an unresponsive Williams about 11:30 a.m. Oct. 27, 2011, in a jail medical unit cell.
A medical expert for Williams’ estate said jail staff’s failure to stabilize Williams’ neck caused a hematoma that traveled up his spine and shut down his spinal cord, which in turn cause his respiratory muscles to stop working.
Williams’ death likely could have been avoided had jail staff stabilized his neck and referred him to an appropriate medical facility, according to his estate’s medical expert.
Tulsa County officials maintained that they relied on the medical providers’ judgment in declining to seek treatment for Williams.
At least one nurse for the medical provider said she thought Williams was faking his injuries.
However, a reasonable jury, the appellate opinion stated, “could find both detention officers and medical providers understood that Mr. Williams was experiencing a medical crisis.”
“Despite his obvious needs, they either dismissed Mr. Williams as a malingerer without undertaking any investigation into his condition or abdicated their gatekeeping roles by failing to relay the problem to medical staff,” the ruling states.
Featured video
Lorene Bible on the newly resumed search for her daughter Lauria Bible
Read the story: Missing Welch girls case: Dive team, ground-penetrating radar brought in for new search for remains of Lauria Bible, Ashley Freeman