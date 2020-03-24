Tulsa County jail officials’ visitation policy discriminates against those who can’t afford the 30 cents-per-minute charge for video calls, according to a lawsuit filed in Tulsa federal court on behalf of about 40 pre-trial detainees.
The lawsuit, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma, seeks an injunction against the jail visitation policy, though it isn’t clear which policy is being criticized.
Tulsa County Sheriff Vic Regalado approved a measure last week to prohibit outside visitors from entering the jail at 300 N. Denver Ave.
“Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 and out of an overabundance of caution and concern for the health and safety of the citizens of Tulsa County, we are suspending outside visitors to the David L. Moss Criminal Justice Center, the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office said in a March 16 news release.
However, most of the pre-trial detainees who signed on to the lawsuit dated their signatures in December, well before the current COVID-19 geared policy was enacted.
Regalado was provided a copy of the complaint Tuesday. A spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request for comment, though the agency rarely comments on pending litigation.
The change last week at the jail suspended the public’s free use of a video conferencing system while at the jail. A pay-version of the same system, called Homewav, is accessible with an internet connection for 30 cents per minute.
“These limited requirements have taken a toll” on those whose parents and grandparents have died and/or who are married only by common law, the lawsuit states, apparently a reference to the pre-COVID-19 restrictions being enacted.
TCSO officials said when visitors were banned from the jail that the video conferencing system would still be still available from outside the jail at 30 cents per minute, a reduction from the 50 cents per minute previously charged.
Regardless of which policy is being criticized, the lawsuit hits at the payment requirement.
“The pre-trial detainees stated herein do not have the funds to pay for video visit and some have issues of family obtaining the technology and knowledge to set it up due to disabilities,” according to the complaint.
The lawsuit is signed by 44 inmates, most of whom signed it in December.
The lead plaintiff in the case, Derrick Stith, has been held in the jail since November 2017, when he was arrested on a murder charge linked to the hammer beating death of his girlfriend.
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office has filed paperwork in the case indicating that it will seek the death penalty against Stith. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 11, 2021.
Meanwhile, the immediate fate of the lawsuit was unclear.
Federal Court Clerk officials have sent Stith a letter stating that it is the court’s policy to require each pre-trial detainee to file their own individual civil rights complaint.
About 1,100 people currently are detained at the Tulsa County jail.
Fourth-grader Jazmin Lopez receives milk at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School during meal handouts due to the national COVID-19 outbreak Monday. Lopez wears a mask whenever she leaves the house because she has asthma. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Principal Rita Long hands out meals at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Monday due to the national COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Evelyn Davis (left) and Linda Ledbetter prepare meals to be handed out at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Costume assistant Maddie Rice (left) and wardrobe supervisor Tori Highfill (right) make protective masks for health workers at the Tulsa Ballet, 1212 East 45th Place, in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, March 23, 2020. The masks will be sent to workers not dealing with the coronavirus in hopes of freeing up supplies for others. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
A protective mask for health workers is seen at the Tulsa Ballet, 1212 East 45th Place, in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, March 23, 2020. The masks will be sent to workers not dealing with the coronavirus in hopes of freeing up supplies for others. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Wardrobe supervisor Tori Highfill makes protective masks for health workers at the Tulsa Ballet, 1212 East 45th Place, in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, March 23, 2020. The masks will be sent to workers not dealing with the coronavirus in hopes of freeing up supplies for others. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Crossover Preparatory Academy school councilor Jaron Shaw hands out Chromebooks and lesson plans to parents and students to start school at home in Tulsa, OK, Mar. 23, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Crossover Preparatory Academy principal John Lepine Sr. hands out Chromebooks and lesson plans to parents and students to start school at home in Tulsa, OK, Mar. 23, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Empty shelves at Target in Tulsa, OK, Mar. 23, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Crossover Preparatory Academy principal John Lepine Sr. hands out Chromebooks and lesson plans to parents and students to start school at home in Tulsa, OK, Mar. 23, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Meeting attendees huddle around an overflow room speakerphone to hear a meeting of the Bixby City Council in Bixby, Okla., on Monday, March 23, 2020. The city limited the number of people allowed in council chambers because of the coronavirus outbreak. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Tulsa Health Department executive director Bruce Dart speaks by phone with a government official before a meeting of the Bixby City Council in Bixby, Okla., on Monday, March 23, 2020. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Empty paper products shelves at a Neighborhood Walmart in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Lines are full at a local Reasor's on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Sidewalks are empty at lunchtime on Boston Avenue in downtown Tulsa on Thursday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Lima beans are the only beans left on the shelves at a Tulsa Walmart on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Shelves are empty of eggs at a Neighborhood Walmart in Tulsa on Thursday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Tulsa Day Center case manager Brooke Landers walks back into the building after stepping outside to talk with clients of the center. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Empty paper products shelves at a Target in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Path blocked off to Gathering Place in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Street closed going into Gathering Place in Tulsa on March 19, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
A woman crosses a deserted Fourth Street on Main Street in downtown Tulsa on March 19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Andi Lewis checks her watch as she writes a sign for the front door of the Stepping Stone Cafe, 4 N. Armstrong St., in Bixby on Thursday. The restaurant was open Thursday but planned to stop dine-in operation Friday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Carol Bevenue (right) brings out an order for Sharon Hubbell (left), Granny Stone (center) and James Hubbel (bottom) as other diners bump elbows in the background at the Stepping Stone Cafe in Bixby on Thursday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Carol Bevenue brings out an order at the Stepping Stone Cafe in Bixby on Thursday. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Karen Klein, who sleeps at the Salvation Army and spends days at the Tulsa Day Center, uses hand sanitizer while entering the facility on Thursday. Klein has had several ailments lately including flu, bronchitis and pneumonia. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A sign on the door of Metro Pentecostal Church announces that their building is closed during the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Kristy Flynn (left), Elizabeth Viramontes and her husband, Aurelio Viramontes, spend time at the Tulsa Day Center during the COVID-19 outbreak on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A client sleeps on chairs at the Tulsa Day Center on Thursday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Robert Mouser, who lives on the streets, wears a bandanna to try and protect himself from COVID-19 in front of Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Clark Mathews makes his way to his truck with groceries before sunrise at Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday. Mathews says he usually shops early but the COVID-19 outbreak has heightened the necessity. Grocery stores nationwide have had trouble keeping up with the increased demand for items leaving empty shelves. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Standing in an empty Torchy’s Tacos restaurant, Demi Burk takes to-go orders from customers on Wednesday. Restaurants and bars can continue takeout and curbside food service. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Mindy Taylor serves food at Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jerrod Piercy cleans tables between waves of clients at Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Volunteer Daley Bradley, 17, works in the pantry at Iron Gate on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
On a wet Wednesday morning in Tulsa, Olivia Sledge, 3, and her brother Owen Sledge, 5, ride their bikes on the tennis courts at Mudd Park in Tulsa on Wednesday. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Rosie Remington drops off a food order to a customer at Lassalle’s New Orleans Deli in downtown Tulsa
on Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Doordash driver Sherri Hicks of Sapulpa checks her phone after picking up an order at Lassalle's New Orleans Deli in downtown Tulsa on Wednesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Firefighter Patrick Young gets in his fire engine after picking up lunch at Lassalle's New Orleans Deli in downtown Tulsa. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tony Fletcher, who currently has no home, receives food from volunteer Daley Bradley, 17, at the Iron Gate food pantry on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Volunteer Morgan Lawless loads disaster boxes at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma on Wednesday. The boxes were originally for the May flooding and severe weather event, but are being re-purposed for the COVID-19 outbreak. Lawless was volunteering with her church First United Methodist Church of Broken Arrow. The church was taking a mission trip to Mexico for spring break but the trip got canceled so they are volunteering around town. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A customer makes his way to his car with groceries before sunrise at Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Rebecca Lilly (right) and other customers leave gaps between themselves as they wait in line outside Sam’s Club to open in Owasso on Wednesday.
The CDC recommends a distance of 6 feet. The World Health Organization suggests 3 feet. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Rebecca Lilly (right) waits in a long line for Sam's Club to open in Owasso on Wednesday. Lilly was shopping for her parents who are in a high-risk group. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Cashier Betty Ennen works at Super Walmart early in the morning in Owasso on Wednesday. Ennen, who wears oxygen because of pulmonary hypertension, says she isn't worried about increased risk due to COVID-19. She is, however, retiring Wednesday after 18 years working at Walmart. She says she had already planned on Wednesday being her last day of work before the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Employees stock shelves at Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday.
A woman stopped to thank one of the men working to re-stock shelves. He said it's the first time he's ever been thanked by a customer at work. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Jacob Banks waits for a Tulsa Transit bus on 36th Street North east of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard while wearing a mask to protect himself from COVID-19 on Tuesday. Banks was going to Catholic Charities to get groceries for his mother who is 72 years old. Banks' mother usually gets her own groceries, but is staying inside due to the outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Louis Amayo walks through an empty dining room with a to-go order at Elote Cafe and Catering in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday. The restaurant started serving food to-go only before the mayor’s announcement Tuesday limiting restaurants and closing bars. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Elote Cafe and Catering employee Matt Staires views a to-go order on Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The sign in front of Elote Cafe and Catering in downtown Tulsa. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A woman crosses Fourth Street near Main Street in downtown Tulsa on Tuesday. Downtown was sparsely populated as many are working from home due to the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A man walks across Main Street on Fourth Street in downtown Tuesday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A custodian cleans a revolving door at the ONE Gas building under increased fears of COVID-19. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A custodian cleans a revolving door at the ONE Gas building under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Alana Tipton, fleet manager at This Machine/Tulsa BikeShare, disinfects bicycles with Lysol amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Alana Tipton, fleet manager at This Machine/Tulsa BikeShare, performs maintenance on bicycles during normal maintenance, which now includes disinfecting amid the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Custodian Araceli Ortiz cleans a door at the Bank of America building downtown. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Custodian Araceli Ortiz cleans elevator surfaces at the Bank of America building downtown under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
The Aveda store and several other national stores were closed at Woodland Hills Mall amid the COVID-19 outbreak on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Shoppers make their way past the closed Apple store at Woodland Hills Mall on Monday. The stores have been closed nationwide. Employees were on hand to explain to potential customers that they were closed and why. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Kayla LaMascus cleans a vending machine at the Tulsa County Courthouse under increased fears of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A man appears to sleep at the Tulsa County Courthouse on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A Super Target employee cleans door handles at their south Tulsa store to fight the spread of COVID-19 on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
A Super Target customer walks down the paper product aisle as the toilet paper shelf is empty at the south Tulsa store on Monday. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Empty movie poster holders sit in front on AMC Southroads 20 on Saturday, March 21, 2020. AMC closed its movie theaters for a minimum of six weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, rolls a piece of tree while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch wheels away a piece of a tree while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jennifer and Patrick Neff, both of Tulsa, walk passed an Area Closed sign while walking their dog, Carson, on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Neffs were looking to play basketball but were turned away because of the closure of The Gathering Place due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, picks up debris while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, picks up debris while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
An empty parking lot sits in front on AMC Southroads 20 on Saturday, March 21, 2020. AMC closed its movie theaters for a minimum of six weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Christina Richmond hold her son, Finley, 2, while her husband, Luke, and daughter, Ella, 8, all of Kansas City, Mo., swing at LaFortune Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A man has a cup of coffee while sitting on the outside patio at Gypsy Coffee on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Christina Richmond hold her son, Finley, 2, while her husband, Luke, and daughter, Ella, 8, all of Kansas City, Mo., swing at LaFortune Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Christina Richmond hold her son, Finley, 2, while her husband, Luke, and daughter, Ella, 8, all of Kansas City, Mo., swing at LaFortune Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Christina Richmond hold her son, Finley, 2, while her husband, Luke, and daughter, Ella, 8, all of Kansas City, Mo., swing at LaFortune Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Christina Richmond hold her son, Finley, 2, while her husband, Luke, and daughter, Ella, 8, all of Kansas City, Mo., swing at LaFortune Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A empty movie poster holder sits in front on AMC Southroads 20 on Saturday, March 21, 2020. AMC closed its movie theaters for a minimum of six weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, picks up debris while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, picks up debris while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Dylan Hills, of St. Louis, Mo., waits in line at Traders Joes while wearing a "No Corona Virus" head band on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A runner passes by the Arkansas River while on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A mother and daughter play on a jungle gym while at LaFortune Park on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jennifer and Patrick Neff, both of Tulsa, walk passed an Area Closed sign while walking their dog, Carson, on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Neffs were looking to play basketball but were turned away because of the closure of The Gathering Place due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jennifer and Patrick Neff, both of Tulsa, walk passed an Area Closed sign while walking their dog, Carson, on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Neffs were looking to play basketball but were turned away because of the closure of The Gathering Place due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A worker sits in their vehicle in an empty parking lot at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A jogger runs passes a biker while on a trial at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Matt Fogerty, of Bixby, waits in line at Traders Joes on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Fogerty waited for about 5 minutes in line as the store was limiting the number of people who were in the store to practice social distancing. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A walker walk downs a path at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A runner passes by the Arkansas River while on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Dylan Hills, of St. Louis, Mo., talks to customers in line while wearing a "No Corona Virus" head band while waiting in line at Traders Joes while on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, rolls a piece of tree while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
D and M Landscaping's Mary Ann Bunch loads a piece of a tree onto a dolly while her daughter, Michelee, rolls a piece of tree while working in Brookside on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Despite businesses shutting down or limiting services due to COVID-19 concerns, D and M Landscaping's business hasn't slowed down. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A jogger runs passes a biker while on a trial at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
A empty movie poster holder sits in front on AMC Southroads 20 on Saturday, March 21, 2020. AMC closed its movie theaters for a minimum of six weeks due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jennifer and Patrick Neff, both of Tulsa, walk passed an Area Closed sign while walking their dog, Carson, on a trail at The Gathering Place on Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Neffs were looking to play basketball but were turned away because of the closure of The Gathering Place due to COVID-19 concerns. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Dylan Hills, of St. Louis, Mo., poses for a portrait while waiting in line at Traders Joes while wearing a "No Corona Virus" head band on Saturday, March 21, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
First grade teacher Shannon McFadden spots a student as she and others hand out education items at Holland Hall due to the national COVID-19 outbreak Monday, March 23, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Principal Rita Long hands out meals at Ellen Ochoa Elementary School due to the national COVID-19 outbreak Monday, March 23, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
First-grade teacher Shannon McFadden talks to a parent as she and others hand out education items at Holland Hall due to the national COVID-19 outbreak Monday, March 23, 2020. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Crossover Preparatory Academy school councilor Jaron Shaw hands out Chromebooks and lesson plans to parents and students to start school at home in Tulsa, OK, Mar. 23, 2020. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Costume assistant Maddie Rice (left) and wardrobe supervisor Tori Highfill (right) make protective masks for health workers at the Tulsa Ballet, 1212 East 45th Place, in Tulsa, Okla., on Monday, March 23, 2020. The masks will be sent to workers not dealing with the coronavirus in hopes of freeing up supplies for others. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
