Presiding Judge William LaFortune ordered the closure of all Tulsa County judicial offices and courts for the next 30 days amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an order published Thursday.

The administrative order states the decision to close the courthouse came after an emergency meeting of Tulsa County District Court judges. It notes President Donald Trump issued an emergency declaration and that two Oklahoma appellate courts on Monday announced their own emergency order halting the bulk of court proceedings statewide.

Though the courts will be closed through April 20, judges and their staff have authorization to work remotely "as they see fit," LaFortune wrote. The order identifies the following judges as being available if needed:

District Judge Kurt Glassco: emergency guardianships and special administration

District Judge Kelly Greenough: family division and non-emergency child custody orders (not from the Department of Human Services)

Special Judge David Guten: criminal and bail bond emergencies

Special Judge Bill Hiddle: emergency protective orders

Special Judge Kristen Pace: mental health and civil emergencies

District Judge Martha Rupp-Carter: emergency juvenile matters

