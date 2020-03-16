Oklahoma officials on Monday confirmed the state's 10th case of COVID-19, but the Tulsa County Courthouse — despite suspensions of certain dockets — will remain open for business, including for criminal proceedings.

But Tulsa County Chief Public Defender Corbin Brewster said his staff will no longer conduct in-person visits with clients detained at the Tulsa County Jail to mitigate the risk of exposing attorneys and detainees to illness.

"If there is a spread of the virus within my office, we would have to go to a skeleton crew," Brewster told the Tulsa World of his decision Monday afternoon, saying it could result in a "snowball effect" of new cases sitting unassigned to attorneys.

"We've asked the courts to accommodate us to conference at the courthouse and we've asked the (Tulsa County) Sheriff's Office to provide secure, confidential opportunities to communicate by phone and by video with our clients in the jail."

Over the weekend, Tulsa County Presiding District Judge William LaFortune approved the suspension of most dockets for the civil, family and probate divisions for the weeks of March 16 and March 23. The suspension also applies to the county's forcible entry and detainer — or eviction — dockets, which were still on schedule until LaFortune announced a change Monday afternoon.

But criminal and juvenile division docket proceedings in Tulsa County — except for trials during the weeks of March 30 and April 11 — will continue as currently scheduled.

In a meeting with the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners, District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler said he and Brewster spoke about their concerns for those detained on what he considered pending "probation-eligible" criminal cases.

He also said there would be a change in how his office would handle continuing litigation for people under district attorney's office supervision.

"For those people who are on probation for, I'd guess you'd call it nonviolent type of crimes ... we're not going to be issuing (probation violation) warrants for the next 30 days," Kunzweiler said after the meeting.

He told reporters his staff can still file applications to accelerate deferred sentences to convictions or revoke suspended sentences to preserve prosecutors' right to argue about alleged violations.

However, he said, "I want to be focused on those people who are real public safety threats," referring to those accused of violent crimes such as robbery, rape or murder.

But Brewster said there are nearly 130 people in custody solely on misdemeanor charges who apparently cannot afford to make bail. He said in-custody clients are less likely to be in perfect health due to their inability to pay for healthcare, meaning "We have a responsibility to rethink incarcerating people under those circumstances."

"We're looking at the population by age as well, particularly anyone in the jail that's over 50 years old that's in on low level offenses," Brewster said. "We're preparing to file a number of bond reduction motions in those cases for personal recognizance release."

When asked about those jailed on misdemeanors, Kunzweiler said his office was reviewing those cases "to see if we can reduce that number through a negotiated resolution with credit for time served."

Meanwhile, statistics Brewster provided to the World show less than a 4 percent decrease in bookings in the first 15 days of March amid the COVID-19 pandemic from 2019 — 804 receptions this year compared to 835 last year. He said he has observed no significant change to the size of criminal dockets or changes to how they are conducted since the state health department on March 6 confirmed the first positive test for COVID-19 in Tulsa County.

Asked about possible changes to arrest policies, Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Casey Roebuck said deputies are required to make arrests if state law indicates a crime warrants it. She said the sheriff's office cannot "arbitrarily" decide who to release from custody without some type of direction from the court system.

"As of today we don't have any reason to believe we have had an exposure take place at (the jail), so that's the good news," Roebuck said.

Brewster, for his part, said the prolonged postponement of court proceedings could cause people in jail on pending cases to remain there unnecessarily despite them having the legal presumption of innocence. He said a review of cases showed some of those jailed do not have court settings on schedule for months or had trial settings during the two weeks LaFortune named in the cancellation announcement.

Kunzweiler said court rules allows for video teleconferencing for witnesses who, for example, are under quarantine at their homes. He called on the commissioners to provide funds to expand the court's capability to have witnesses appear by virtual methods if necessary to expedite litigation in those cases.

"We have the counterbalance of people who are sitting in a jail cell. We can't delay their justice. They have a right to be able to confront the evidence against them," Kunzweiler said of the situation.

U.S. death toll at 71: How is the world responding to the coronavirus outbreak?

Kevin Canfield contributed to this story.

Samantha Vicent

918-581-8321

samantha.vicent@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @samanthavicent

Tags

Recommended for you