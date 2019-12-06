A Tulsa doctor and two of his former employees were charged Friday in connection with three of his patients’ deaths.
Dr. Christopher V. Moses, 66, Melisa D. Million and Kay Speir face federal charges accusing them of distribution of fentanyl resulting in death; distribution of fentanyl and hydrocodone resulting in death; and distribution of oxycodone resulting in death.
Friday’s indictments, which include several other charges, supersede indictments filed in late September that alleged Moses, Million and Speir operated Southside Medical Clinic, 8222 S. Harvard Ave., as a “pill mill,” prosecutors said previously.
The three defendants are accused of “knowingly and intentionally” distributing various opioids that resulted in the deaths of three people in February 2017, March 2016 and August 2013, according to the indictment. The indictment did not identify the three deceased individuals.
The federal Drug Enforcement Agency has been investigating Moses since at least September 2017 after receiving reports about his prescribing large amounts of prescription narcotics, according to a search warrant affidavit filed in January 2018. Federal authorities alleged in that affidavit that eight overdose deaths were connection to Moses’ clinic.
Agents raided the doctor’s office that month as part of an investigation into alleged drug trafficking and diversion of controlled drugs, seizing 63 boxes of documents and four bags of computer hard drives. According to the affidavit, Moses had prescribed about 2.1 million dosage units of controlled substances during a two-year period ending in January 2018, with half of the pills either oxycodone or hydrocodone.
The clinic has since closed, according to a U.S. Attorney’s Office news release, and the Oklahoma State Board of Osteopathic Examiners suspended Moses’ medical license in February 2018.
The board placed Moses on probation for five years in May 2018 after lifting his suspension. Moses was prohibited from prescribing controlled substances during the probation period, board officers said at the time.
Moses, Speir and Million were also indicted on drug conspiracy; distribution of oxycodone, and aiding and abetting; distribution of fentanyl, and aiding and abetting; distribution of carisoprodol, and aiding and abetting; distribution of hydrocodone, and aiding and abetting; distribution of clonazepam, and aiding and abetting; distribution of morphine sulfate, and aiding and abetting; distribution of tramadol, and aiding and abetting; and maintaining a drug-involved premises.