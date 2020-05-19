A Tulsa Fire Department captain arrested this week in connection to two bank robberies is alleged to have gotten away with $320,000 after the incidents.
A probable cause affidavit for the arrest of Jerry Brown released Tuesday to the Skiatook Journal indicates the FBI was tipped to his possible involvement by a teller at Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook. The teller indicated Brown, who has been suspended from Tulsa Fire Department amid the investigation, was a customer at the bank.
On March 12, a suspect believed to be Brown made off with $57,783 from Oklahoma Capital Bank.
"The way in which the suspect walked on his toes, and his muscular build, was similar to Brown," an FBI agent told Skiatook detective Jerry Bullard, according to the affidavit.
Another robbery early May 7 at the Exchange Bank in Sperry resulted in $44,760 stolen from an ATM and $217,000 from the vault. Brown was connected to the robbery through a witness who said he received $30,000 in cash from Brown, who he said is also a contractor. The witness stated he had confronted Brown about an alleged embezzlement from a construction firm when Brown offered the $30,000 payment May 9.
"The cooperating witness expressed suspicions of Brown's involvement in the bank robbery(s)," the affidavit states. "Specifically, the cooperating witness described Brown as having financial problems."
According to an FBI special agent, markings on the $20 bills from the cooperating witness indicated the bills came from the Exchange Bank ATM.
Sperry Police Chief Justin Burch said the bank robbery in Sperry, in which no weapon was used, mimicked that of the robbery in Skiatook.
Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher told the Skiatook Journal that his office will be looking over the case, and he expects to have a formal arraignment Friday.
Brown is being held on a $20,000 bond in the Osage County jail. "Right now, the case does not indicate that a gun was involved, so we will not be asking for an increase in the standard bond," Fisher said.
Tulsa World staff writer Harrison Grimwood contributed to this story.