A Tulsa Fire Department captain who was arrested this week is alleged to have gotten away from two bank robberies with nearly $320,000.
The FBI was tipped to Jerry Brown’s possible involvement by a teller at Oklahoma Capital Bank in Skiatook, according to a probable cause affidavit released Tuesday to the Skiatook Journal.
The teller indicated that Brown, who has been suspended from the Tulsa Fire Department amid the investigation, was a customer at the bank.
On March 12, a man believed to be Brown made off with $57,783 from Oklahoma Capital Bank.
“The way in which the suspect walked on his toes, and his muscular build, was similar to Brown,” an FBI agent told Skiatook Police Detective Jerry Bullard, according to the affidavit.
During a robbery at the Exchange Bank in Sperry early May 7, $44,760 was stolen from an ATM and $217,000 from the vault. Brown was connected to the robbery through a witness who said he received $30,000 in cash from Brown, who he said is also a construction contractor. The witness said he confronted Brown about an alleged embezzlement from a construction firm when Brown offered the $30,000 payment May 9.
“The cooperating witness expressed suspicions of Brown’s involvement in the bank robbery(s),” the affidavit states. “Specifically, the cooperating witness described Brown as having financial problems.”
According to an FBI special agent, markings on the $20 bills from the cooperating witness indicated that the bills came from the Exchange Bank ATM.
Sperry Police Chief Justin Burch said the bank robbery in Sperry, in which no weapon was used, mimicked that of the robbery in Skiatook.
According to the affidavit, the FBI directed Bullard to seize cash related to the investigation.
Brown had deposited $16,000 at two RCB branches in Owasso and Broken Arrow, as well as $13,880 at another bank that included $20 bills with markings similar to those on the cash stolen from Exchange Bank, the affidavit alleges. Investigators also recovered the $30,000 paid to the cooperating witness and $3,200 paid in sequential $100s to another contractor.
Brown is in the Osage County jail with bail set at $20,000. Osage County District Attorney Mike Fisher told the Skiatook Journal that his office will be looking over the case, and he expects to have a formal arraignment Friday.
“Right now, the case does not indicate that a gun was involved, so we will not be asking for an increase in the standard bond,” Fisher said.
Harrison Grimwood contributed to this story.