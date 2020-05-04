Muskogee police fatally shot a man who was wanted in connection to a weekend homicide in Tulsa.
Unidentified Muskogee police officers fatally shot Demontre Bruner, 21, during a confrontation about 2 a.m. Monday in Muskogee. Bruner allegedly fired upon officers first, according to Muskogee Police Department news release.
An anonymous tipster informed authorities that Bruner was at a residence near 13th Street and Fremont Avenue in Muskogee. Tulsa police sought Bruner's arrest in connection to a Sunday morning homicide, a Tulsa police lieutenant said. Bruner was wanted on homicide and shooting complaints.
Muskogee police officers, while following up on the tip, found two people on a porch. One of them matched Bruner's description.
The two people fled, one of which was immediately detained by officers. Muskogee officers set up a perimeter and began tracking the other individual, later identified as Bruner.
Officers located Bruner about two blocks away. He allegedly shot at officers, who returned fire.
"The officers made numerous attempts to establish verbal contact with the suspect to determine if he was still a threat and if he had been injured by the gunfire," Muskogee police said in a news release. "Officers then made a plan and approached the suspect to place him into custody and check for injuries."
Emergency responders transported Bruner from Muskogee to a Tulsa hospital, where he died about 4:45 a.m. Monday.
Bruner allegedly fatally shot James Hendricks, 19, on Sunday at Addison Apartments, 10156 E. Admiral Place.
Bruner allegedly got involved in a domestic altercation with his girlfriend, a relative of Hendricks', outside of an apartment, Tulsa Police Lt. Brandon Watkins said. The domestic altercation culminated in Hendricks and the woman being struck by gunfire.
Responding officers found Hendricks dead from an apparent gunshot wound. The female victim with a gunshot wound to her head was reportedly hospitalized in unknown condition.
"The victim's family was concerned that extended family in surrounding towns were in danger," Watkins said. "They were afraid he'd come after them next."
Watkins said they contacted law enforcers in surrounding towns, asking them to be on the lookout for Bruner. Bruner was thought to have a family connection in Muskogee.
The two homicides surrounding Bruner, his and the one he was accused of, remain under investigation. None of the officers were injured. Six Muskogee officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation into the officer-involved shooting.