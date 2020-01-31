A Tulsa man was arrested Friday on allegations that he fatally attacked a Manhattan man in a New York apartment.
New York City police arrested Alex Ray Scott, 24, on a complaint of second-degree murder, five counts of grand larceny and five counts of criminal possession of stolen property, a New York Police Department spokeswoman said.
Kenneth Savinski, 64, was found dead on the floor of an apartment in the 100 block of East 83rd Street on Wednesday afternoon, the spokeswoman said.
Savinski’s throat had been slit and he had been stabbed multiple times in the head, the New York Post reported. Emergency medical responders pronounced Savinski dead at the scene.
Scott and Savinski met through a dating app, the Post reported.
Scott reportedly surrendered to New York City police about a day after the homicide. Scott had five credit cards, reportedly belonging to Savinski, in his possession, police said.
As of Friday evening, Scott was awaiting arraignment in a New York jail.
In Tulsa County, Scott was scheduled for trial in June in a molestation case, according to court records. He was charged in 2018 with two counts of lewd molestation and one count of unauthorized use of a vehicle.
He had been released on bond in that case, but a warrant was issued for his arrest last week on allegations that he violated conditions of his bond.