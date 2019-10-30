Charles Fox.jpg

A Tulsa man who allegedly threatened to blow up his midtown apartment in late September and was indicted by a grand jury was arraigned Wednesday.

Police arrested Charles Michael Fox on Sept. 30 at the French Villa Apartments, 4730 S. Harvard Ave., after an hours-long standoff in which his apartment building was evacuated due to high levels of propane gas.

Fox, 44, allegedly had assaulted a woman before grabbing a propane tank from an outdoor grill and bringing it inside, saying he would “blow the apartment up.”

Police later found two propane tanks rigged to release with a handheld nozzle inside the apartment, along with an air hose and sprayer.

Fox was booked into the Tulsa County jail that morning on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, fourth-degree arson, domestic assault and battery, and an act of terrorism.

Prosecutors filed all but the terrorism charge, saying the evidence didn’t meet the statutory requirement. Fox is next scheduled to appear in Tulsa County District Court on Friday.

A grand jury indicted him Oct. 10 for attempting to damage and destroy by means of fire and explosive materials. Fox is scheduled Nov. 4 for a detention hearing.

Along with his district court bonds amounting to $30,000, he is being held in the jail on a U.S. Marshal’s hold.

