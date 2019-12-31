A Tulsa man was arrested in southeast Kansas on Thursday on complaints of human trafficking.
In a Facebook post, the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office announced the arrest of Gary Ballard, 29 of Tulsa, at a strip club with a missing Coweta woman. Ballard remains in jail on $200,000 bond.
Cherokee County Sheriff's investigators reportedly received information Thursday that the missing woman was in the area and later located her at the club.
Detectives later learned Ballard brought the woman to the area, beat her, forced her to dance for money he later took, and prevented her from leaving or contacting her family.
"I’m thankful our investigators were able to remove the woman from this situation, get her back to her family, and apprehend the suspect without incident," said Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves in the post. "This case illustrates the importance for people to know there are resources available to help get them out of dangerous, violent or abusive relationships and situations.”
Court records show Ballard was convicted of shooting with intent to kill in Tulsa County District Court in 2007. He served eight years in prison and was released in 2016, according to records from the Oklahoma Department of Corrections.