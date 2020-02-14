A Tulsa man has been named in a 72-count federal indictment that alleges he defrauded five banks and two investor families out of a combined total of at least $5 million.
William Brian Mulder, 61, faces 26 counts of bank fraud, 41 counts of causing the interstate transmission of moneys taken by fraud and five counts of engaging in unlawful monetary transactions.
The charges are contained in a superseding indictment that were unsealed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Oklahoma.
He was initially charged by indictment Aug. 6 with 25 bank fraud counts.
U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a statement that the superseding indictment “touches upon two important aspects.”
“First, Mr. Mulder is alleged to have defrauded financial institutions that are the mainstay of commercial activity in our communities,” Shores said in the statement. “Second, Mr. Mulder is alleged to have defrauded individuals who sought to invest in commercial ventures.
“Our next step is to hold this white collar criminal accountable in a court of law, and we are prepared to do so.”
The indictment alleges Mulder developed phony life insurance policies that were used to acquire about $4 million in loans from banks and investors. Mulder is also accused of obtaining over $1 million from investors through a ruse that involved purported investment opportunities that were bogus.
Mulder faces a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison and fines of twice the amount of loss caused by his actions, if convicted at trial.