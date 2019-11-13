A man was charged Wednesday on allegations that he caused severe injuries to his 2-month-old infant.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Martrell Thames, 23, with one count of child abuse by injury, according to court records.
Tulsa police officers arrested Thames last Friday after investigators found the baby with head and torso injuries, police said.
Investigators previously said Thames was with the child at the Deerfield Estates apartments, 8812 S. Delaware Ave., while the infant's mother was shopping. When the mother returned, medical responders were at the apartment attempting to resuscitate the child.
Thames reportedly told police that he put the baby down for a few minutes and found her unresponsive shortly thereafter, according to a news release.
Hospital medical personnel indicated that the infant sustained "severe closed head injuries" and an injury to her torso. Doctors determined that the child’s injuries were “not survivable.”
An update on her condition was not available Wednesday.
Thames is being held in the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $35,000.