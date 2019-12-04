A Tulsa man has been charged with murder in connection with an October overdose death, according to online court records.
Joshua Caleb Williams, 31, was charged with first-degree murder and distribution of a controlled drug last week, about a month after Tyler Beatty was found dead in his home from an apparent heroin overdose. He appeared in court on Wednesday.
A syringe found next to Beatty tested positive for heroin and evidence later recovered from Beatty’s phone indicated he purchased heroin from Williams the night before he was found dead, according to an arrest report.
Tulsa police investigators conducted at least one undercover purchase of heroin from Williams and interviewed him at the Tulsa County jail after he was picked up on other warrants.
Williams reportedly admitted to providing Beatty the drug the night before he died, and there was no evidence on Beatty’s phone that supported the idea of another distributor.
Williams has been jailed since Nov. 25.
In Oklahoma, a person commits the crime of murder in the first degree if the death of a human being results from their unlawful distributing or dispensing of controlled dangerous substances or synthetic controlled substances, trafficking in illegal drugs, or manufacturing or attempting to manufacture a controlled dangerous substance.