KevinRussell.jpg

Russell

The adult son of a Tulsa man killed in March took a plea deal in mid-August for a lesser charge in the slaying.

Kevin Lee Russell was originally charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his father, Anthony Todd Russell, 53, but accepted a plea deal to be convicted of first-degree manslaughter Aug. 13. 

Russell, 27, is to serve 10 years in Department of Corrections custody and five years suspended in a 15-year sentence. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and $250 for a victim's compensation assessment. 

He remained in the Tulsa County jail Thursday. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you