The adult son of a Tulsa man killed in March took a plea deal in mid-August for a lesser charge in the slaying.
Kevin Lee Russell was originally charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of his father, Anthony Todd Russell, 53, but accepted a plea deal to be convicted of first-degree manslaughter Aug. 13.
Russell, 27, is to serve 10 years in Department of Corrections custody and five years suspended in a 15-year sentence. He was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and $250 for a victim's compensation assessment.
He remained in the Tulsa County jail Thursday.