A Tulsa man was killed and two children critically injured in a head-on collision in Osage County on Tuesday.
Steven Haber, 61 of Tulsa, was pronounced dead at the scene on Oklahoma 11 about two miles east of Pershing about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Haber's 2009 Honda Accord reportedly was eastbound when it struck a 2013 Dodge Durango in the westbound lanes.
A Skiatook woman and four children were in the Dodge, and two of the children, a 9-month-old girl and a 6-year-old girl, were in critical condition at Saint Francis Hospital in Tulsa early Wednesday, the Highway Patrol said in a news release.
The 31-year-old female driver, a 2-year-old girl and a 1-year-old boy were also taken to Saint Francis Hospital in stable condition.