Demarco Carpenter, 42, was booked into the Tulsa County jail Thursday evening on charges of shooting with intent to kill and possession of a firearm after a previous felony conviction.
Carpenter, who was exonerated in May 2016 along with Malcolm Scott of murder convictions in a fatal 1994 drive-by shooting, was charged Wednesday in Tulsa County District Court. He is held on $75,000 bond, according to jail records.
Prosecutors allege that on Aug. 6, Carpenter shot a man after flagging him down on the side of the road in north Tulsa. The victim pulled over, and Carpenter reportedly opened fire with a semi-automatic firearm "without saying a word," shooting the man in the face, chest, torso and leg.
The victim managed to drive away and call 911 before being found in critical condition by officers. He not only reportedly picked Carpenter out of a photo lineup, but he also told investigators he saw Carpenter leave a house he was at earlier that night with a firearm tucked in his waistband.
A month after Carpenter's exoneration and release in 2016, he pleaded guilty to a count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and was sentenced to a two-year suspended sentence, records show. He served about 1½ years before being released in December 2017, according to DOC records.
Carpenter's name is spelled Demarchoe and De’Marchoe in previous news stories and some court records.