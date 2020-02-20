A Tulsa man who threatened to blow up his midtown apartment in late September was sentenced Thursday to 35 months in federal prison.
Police arrested Charles Michael Fox on Sept. 30 at the French Villa Apartments, 4730 S. Harvard Ave., after an hourslong standoff in which his apartment building was evacuated due to high levels of propane gas.
Fox, 44, allegedly had assaulted his wife before grabbing a propane tank from an outdoor grill and bringing it inside, saying he would “blow the apartment up.”
Police later found two propane tanks rigged to release with a handheld nozzle inside the apartment.
“In an effort to intimidate his wife, Charles Fox sprayed propane on her and throughout his apartment, threatening to blow them up,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. "This fit of domestic rage put at risk the lives of others and resulted in a nearly three year federal prison sentence."
Fox was arrested on complaints of domestic assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, fourth-degree arson, domestic assault and battery, and an act of terrorism. Tulsa County prosecutors filed all but the terrorism charge in state court, saying the evidence didn’t meet the statutory requirement. The remaining three charges were dismissed in November after a prosecution witness failed to appear, according to court records.
In federal court, Fox pleaded guilty in December to receiving and transporting explosive materials with intent to intimidate. He was sentenced on that charge Thursday.
