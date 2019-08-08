A Tulsa man has agreed to serve 70 months in prison after pleading guilty in federal court to importing ecstasy from an overseas supplier to sell for profit.
In a plea agreement announced Thursday, Jeremy Daniel Singer, 36, said he ordered MDMA pills from the dark web to be shipped to his Tulsa home.
“The ‘dark web’ is a one-stop shop for goods and services not found in legitimate streams of commerce. Singer used the ‘dark web’ to illegally purchase and smuggle ecstasy into the United States,” U.S. Attorney Trent Shores said in a statement.
According to a news release, Singer was also facing state charges related to the drug shipment when he fled Oklahoma prior to a scheduled federal hearing in the case.
In December 2018, Tulsa authorities had arrested Singer on allegations he ordered pounds of marijuana and ecstasy and sold the drugs locally. Singer posted a $50,000 bond after that arrest but prompted a monthlong manhunt when he fled the state, according to the news release.
Singer was arrested April 9 in Johnson County, Wyoming, following a traffic stop and overnight pursuit in which he reportedly fled deputies by going off-road, abandoning his vehicle and disappearing into nearby fields. Singer allegedly stole a bulldozer and, after he was spotted driving it, was detained by local ranchers until deputies could arrest him.
Singer was extradited to Oklahoma and booked into Tulsa County jail on June 4, a day before his federal indictments were unsealed.
A judge will sentence Singer officially Nov. 7.