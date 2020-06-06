A security guard at an east Tulsa motel was arrested Saturday after he fatally shot another man, police said.
Christopher Straight, 53, was booked into the Tulsa County jail on a complaint of first-degree manslaughter. His bail was set at $50,000.
The fatal shooting happened at Knights Inn, 1021 S. Garnett Road, about noon, police said in a press release.
Police posted on the Tulsa Police Department’s Facebook page that, “based on our investigation, we discovered that the victim was walking past the suspect’s vehicle when the suspect emerged and sprayed the victim with pepper spray, seemingly without warning.”
The victim then attacked Straight with his fists, and Straight shot him, police said.
The victim’s name had not been released by Saturday evening.