The former controller at a Tulsa parking management company was sentenced to prison Wednesday after admitting to bank fraud brought on, he claimed, after he was targeted by an online scammer.
U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan ordered former American Parking Inc. employee Jerry Albert Wiley, 70, to serve two years in prison followed by three years of supervised release after listening to requests that he be sentenced to no prison time.
“White collar criminals can devastate small business owners who are vital contributors to our local economy,” said U.S. Attorney Trent Shores. “In this case, Defendant Wiley fraudulently stole nearly half a million dollars from his employer, American Parking. What he is learning now is that there are serious consequences for his greed fueled criminal acts.”
Prosecutors charged Wiley June 11 with bank fraud in connection with the unauthorized moving of $426,220 from an American Parking bank account to one controlled by an unidentified third person sometime between January 2018 and April 2018.
Wiley claimed he initially gave the person he identified as “Theresa Martin” $55,000 of his own money in hopes of securing $100 million dollars as his share of a large inheritance he said Martin claimed she was owed in China, but needed help in securing.
Wiley said he turned to diverting funds from his employer after the scammer kept making excuses for needing more funds.
Wiley apologized to his employer during his sentencing hearing, saying he initially considered suicide after learning he was duped.
Wiley claimed he planned to pay back his employer once he received his share of the inheritance.
However, Assistant U.S. Attorney Richard Cella said while Wiley may not be a “bad person,” he knew what he was doing was wrong.
“He understood the gravity of what he was doing,” Cella told the judge. “His motivation was opportunistic greed, nothing more,” Cella wrote in a presentencing memo.
While not granting a probated term as requested, Eagan did grant the variance request in part, adjusting the recommended sentencing range from between 33 months and 41 months to 24 months and 30 months.
In addition to the prison term, Eagan ordered Wiley to repay the $426,220 in restitution.
Eagan gave Wiley, who has been free since being charged, until Jan. 8 to report to the designated prison facility.