Tulsa police arrested a man who had been on the run for more than a month after being charged with first-degree murder.
Officers arrested Illie Roach, 50, in the 1800 block of East 56th Street North about 4:20 p.m. Sunday. Roach was charged July 30 in connection with the death of his wife, Mary Sue Loving, 49, on July 29.
Loving's body was found by a security guard in the parking lot of Oklahoma State University Medical Center just before 3 a.m. on July 29. A security guard reportedly found her during his rounds. She was pronounced dead in the parking lot and had reportedly been shot in the neck.
Detectives said they found a history of domestic violence between the two, and Roach, a convicted felon, had previously listed Loving as his wife and emergency contact in a previous arrest.
While investigating her death, police said they found blood on Roach's front porch and in his home's living room in the 2400 block of East 27th Street North. One of the home's beds was missing its sheets and blankets, save for a pillow case that had the same pattern as the sheets covering Loving's body in the parking lot.