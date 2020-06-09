Authorities in Tulsa arrested a man and woman on allegations they trafficked a Texas teenager.
Tulsa police officers arrested Whitney Lambert, 25, and Timothy Wilson Davis, 28, on complaints of human trafficking, according to jail records.
Investigators with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services contacted Tulsa police on June 8 after the missing teenager, 17, was located on a local prostitution advertisement, according to a probable cause affidavit.
An undercover officer orchestrated a meetup with the teenager after locating the alleged prostitution advertisement. The officer was led to the Gateway Motor Inn, 5600 W. Skelly Drive, according to the affidavit.
Inside the room, police found the teenager and two adults, Lambert and Davis. Lambert is said to be homeless and Davis a resident of Broken Arrow, according to arrest reports.
"(The teenager) made statements that Davis looks after her and let her come to his room," police state in the affidavit. "(The teenager) also stated that she asked if her friend could see her there."
Lambert allegedly told authorities that she previously worked as a prostitute and that she accompanied the teenager to the hotel. However, she denied aiding the teenager in prostitution.
Lambert and Davis are being held in Tulsa County jail on complaints of human trafficking, according to jail records. Both are being held in lieu of a $100,000 bond.