Police arrested two teenage burglary suspects after pursuing them Thursday evening.
Officers responded to a report of an open door at a home in the 4800 block of South 69th East Avenue about 4:45 p.m. and learned the residence had been broken into while the owners were gone. Guns, laptops, jewelry, TVs and a Cadillac were stolen during the burglary, according to police.
Surveillance footage from a nearby house revealed the burglars used a stolen Tahoe.
Police began searching for the stolen vehicles in apartment complexes near 73rd East Avenue and 49th Street. They reportedly found both parked at the Westminster Apartments.
Officers watched the vehicles until the suspects began to drive away in the Cadillac. According to police, the alleged burglars noticed the officers following them and circled through the apartment complex. Two individuals then ran from the car, initiating a foot chase.
A 17-year-old suspect quickly was arrested. As officers took him into custody, they spotted the stolen Tahoe leaving the area.
Police pursued the Tahoe to a neighborhood near 71st Street and Lewis Avenue, where the driver ditched the stolen vehicle and ran. He was not found.
Meanwhile, officers arrested a 16-year-old boy at Westminster Apartments after a resident called 911 to report him hiding on her porch. Police say he was in possession of a pistol with two large capacity magazines.
Both suspects were booked into the juvenile detention center on multiple complaints that included burglary and possessing a firearm during a felony.
Police believe information learned from the suspects and the ongoing investigation will lead to additional arrests.