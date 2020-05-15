Tulsa police unveiled the department's new paint scheme for its patrol cars in a video posted to Facebook on Friday afternoon.
Chief Wendell Franklin is shown driving a Ford Explorer with the new scheme through the Gathering Place and along Southwest Boulevard.
"When it comes to changing the appearance of our cars, we know that it is the one item associated with the Tulsa Police Department that every citizen will see," Franklin says in the video. "So it's important for us to ensure that not only are our cars functional for our officers but also give you, the citizens, the important messages that we as an agency are trying to carry forward into the future."
The change is the first of its kind for the department in 26 years and comes at no additional cost to taxpayers, according to the Facebook post.
The design, with black paint and the Tulsa skyline on the front fenders, was the result of a collaborative effort between officers and citizens that began earlier this year.
Mayor G.T. Bynum commented on the change when he shared the video to his page.
"The last time we updated our Tulsa Police Department vehicle design was the year I got my driver’s license — over a quarter century ago!" Bynum said in the post. "Chief Franklin decided it was time for a new look, and I agree. Looking forward to seeing these on the streets of Tulsa."