Homicide55.jpg

Tulsa police investigated the city's 55th homicide of the year on Wednesday at this construction site near the southeast leg of the IDL. A construction worker told police he shot a man who attacked him as he was sitting in his truck. Kelsy Schlotthauer/Tulsa World 

 Kelsy Schlotthauer/Tulsa World

Related content

Police investigate fatal shooting near southeast IDL early Wednesday

The man police say was likely shot and killed in self-defense at a construction site near downtown early Wednesday was identified Friday. 

Marvin Lewis, 60, reportedly approached a construction site employee who was sitting inside a truck about 4:50 a.m. in the 400 block of East 13th Street and beat on his window while holding a piece of rebar. 

The man shot Lewis and called 911. He cooperated with police on scene and detectives later released him on a self-defense claim. 

The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office will review the case. 

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Tags

Kelsy graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018 and moved to Colorado to cover breaking news before The World called her home in 2019. Follow her on Twitter for real-time reports. Phone: (918) 581-8455

Recommended for you