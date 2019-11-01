The man police say was likely shot and killed in self-defense at a construction site near downtown early Wednesday was identified Friday.
Marvin Lewis, 60, reportedly approached a construction site employee who was sitting inside a truck at about 4:50 a.m. in the 400 block of East 13th Street and beat on his window while holding a piece of rebar.
The man shot Lewis and called 911. He cooperated with police on scene and detectives later released him on a self-defense claim.
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office will review the case.