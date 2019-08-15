A Tulsa police officer and an 18-year-old driver sustained minor injuries after the teenager struck a tree and then collided with the officer.

The 18-year-old driver was westbound about 8 p.m. on 91st Street and failed to negotiate a turn onto Riverside Parkway, Tulsa Police Cpl. Matt Rose said. The SUV the 18-year-old was driving crossed the center median, struck a tree and collided with a southbound Tulsa police cruiser.

Tulsa police suspect the SUV was driving at a high speed.

The police officer and teenager were taken to local hospitals with apparently minor injuries.

Harrison is an Arkansas transplant in Oklahoma who does his best to keep Tulsa World's readers up to date on breaking news from 5 a.m. to 1 p.m. Phone: 918-581-8369

