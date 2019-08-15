A Tulsa police officer and an 18-year-old driver sustained minor injuries after the teenager struck a tree and then collided with the officer.
The 18-year-old driver was westbound about 8 p.m. on 91st Street and failed to negotiate a turn onto Riverside Parkway, Tulsa Police Cpl. Matt Rose said. The SUV the 18-year-old was driving crossed the center median, struck a tree and collided with a southbound Tulsa police cruiser.
Tulsa police suspect the SUV was driving at a high speed.
The police officer and teenager were taken to local hospitals with apparently minor injuries.