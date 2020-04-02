Amid orders from Mayor G.T. Bynum to stay home and practice social distancing, a Tulsa Police Department spokesman says officers have concerns about COVID-19 "at the forefront of their mind" each time they respond to a call in person.
"We're encouraging citizens as much as possible to use our online system so we don't unnecessarily contaminate the person we're going to or our officers," Lt. Richard Meulenberg said Thursday, a day after Chief Wendell Franklin announced an officer tested positive. Meulenberg said the spread of COVID-19 and associated fallout is "such an unprecedented event that it's occupied a lot of officers' time" in recent weeks.
“When (complaints) come in, we explore every call," he said, adding that officers will continue to meet with citizens in person if asked. But he cautioned that some non-emergency reports could be "triaged" based on the volume of calls open at a given time, and that using online reporting will ease officers' ability to respond timely.
The Associated Press on Thursday reported an increase in calls to law enforcement agencies due to complaints about noncompliance with requirements to either shelter in place or engage in social distancing while in public areas.
Officer Danny Bean, a Tulsa Police spokesman, said the agency didn't have the capability pull exact numbers of calls related to alleged violations of Bynum's shelter-in-place order, first made on Saturday. But Meulenberg said "people are obviously calling and telling us things that are going on," including complaints of people walking too closely together without, for example, knowledge of whether they are residents of the same household.
"The real issue we have is when organizations and large of people are having a big group event, whether they're an essential business or a non-essential business, which shouldn't be open anyway," he said. "The mayor has clearly outlined in his (executive) order what is and is not essential."
In a Saturday press conference, Bynum said his order for Tulsans to shelter in place was "not a recommendation" but a requirement to protect citizens. His order at the time expanded a statewide order from Gov. Kevin Stitt, who has said "vulnerable" groups such as those older than 65 and immunocompromised individuals should remain at home.
Stitt on Wednesday ordered non-essential businesses in all 77 Oklahoma counties to close and limited gatherings to 10 people or fewer through at least April 30.
"It will be enforced by the Tulsa Police Department," Bynum said last week of his own executive order. "Officers have discretion to issue citations and if absolutely necessary, take people to jail for violation of this order."
Meulenberg said there have not yet been any arrests connected with the order, though two businesses have received misdemeanor citations with summonses to appear in court. Franklin has said he's advised officers to use discretion, and Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter and Gov. Kevin Stitt also issued guidance to law enforcement to weigh the public safety risks of transporting low-level offenders to jail during the outbreak.
“We are the enforcement branch of the city of Tulsa. So it’s unfortunate, but it’s our job to take this order and we have to enforce it," Meulenberg said Thursday. "But we do have discretion. It doesn’t mean it’s an automatic 'you are going to jail.' Our first goal is to inform."
