Tulsa police officials have identified the officer who shot an armed man on a city street and released the body camera video of the shooting.
Officer Mark Capron ordered Donald Leroy Berry, 58, about two dozen times to drop a gun before Capron fired two shots, hitting Berry, who police say had pointed a pistol at the officer.
Police officials identified Capron, who has been with the Tulsa Police Department since 1996, on Thursday after releasing body camera footage from the shooting.
"Drop the gun now!" Capron says in the video. "Put your hands out in front of you! Put them out in front of you now!"
Berry pointed a 9 mm pistol at the officer on July 9 while he and other officers were responding to reports that a man was pointing a handgun at motorists along Peoria Avenue between 43rd and 45th streets, police said previously.
Capron and another officer located Berry near the Orbison Square shopping center, 4302 S. Peoria Ave., and told him to drop the gun, police reported.
When Berry chambered a round, Capron fired twice from behind the door of his patrol car, police said. About a minute elapsed between when Capron arrived and first ordered Berry to drop the gun and when he fired the shots.
Berry reportedly was struck once. Much of the action leading up to the shooting in the video is obscured by the officer's patrol car door.
"Osiyo, help me," Berry says in the video. "I hurt. My arms, my shoulders. I have a fake leg. I have PTSD, and you guys are killing me."
Berry asks for the officer's identity and badge number, tells officers he refuses medical treatment and asks to die, the video shows. Berry was hospitalized before he was booked into the Tulsa County jail.
Berry is charged with feloniously pointing a firearm and remained in jail Thursday evening, with bail set at $20,000. His next court appearance, according to jail records, is Oct. 17.