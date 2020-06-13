Tulsa police have released more information on some of the factors that led to a much-criticized encounter with two black teenagers who were walking in a north Tulsa street.
In a lengthy Facebook post Friday afternoon that included links to officers’ body camera footage — which had been released to the media Tuesday — the department revealed that the officers involved are part of the Organized Gang Unit.
The Gang Unit, as well as the Crime Gun Unit, “are tasked with interdicting and removing illegal firearms from the streets of Tulsa,” according to the post. They rely on “data driven intelligence reports” to guide investigations toward certain areas and use both “consensual and probable cause stops” to talk to residents, the post says.
The June 4 encounter with the two boys occurred near a housing complex that has had “a documented increase in criminal activity involving both juveniles and adults” recently, police said in Friday’s Facebook post.
The post includes a list of 10 police calls that it says occurred within a half mile of where the two boys were stopped. The calls include armed robberies, a quadruple shooting and a gang member’s drug trafficking arrest two days before the encounter.
Two Gang Unit officers approached the two boys as they were walking in the roadway in the 1300 block of North Osage Drive about 5 p.m. June 4 and told them they were breaking the law by jaywalking.
The video shows at least one officer forcing a teen to the ground, then holding him down with his arms and knees while handcuffed and lying on his stomach. One of the two boys, who can be seen resisting the officers, was arrested. The other was released.
The officers’ interactions with the juveniles are now the subject of an ongoing Internal Affairs investigation.
Mayor G.T. Bynum as well as police Lt. Marcus Harper, president of the Tulsa Black Officers Coalition, made separate statements about the encounter Wednesday.
While Bynum said that “no Tulsa kid should have to fear being tackled and cuffed for walking down the street,” Harper said the incident is emblematic of a larger problem with the Tulsa Police Department.
“Are you policing other neighborhoods the exact same way that you are policing north Tulsa neighborhoods?” Harper asked. “And as a 25-and-a-half year veteran (of the police force), it’s not happening. That is the reality of it.”
The Police Department’s full statement as published in Friday’s Facebook post is reprinted below:
“In the continued efforts to be transparent, on June 9, 2020 the Tulsa Police Department released body worn camera footage to the media from TPD Officers conducting a pedestrian stop of two juveniles for improperly walking along the roadway (§47-11-506).
“The release came after a video was posted online showing a portion of the interaction from across the street. Since our release of the body camera video, the arrest has continued to gain public interest, with many comments directed at how minor the violation was for which the individuals were stopped.
“The officers in the video are members of the Tulsa Police Department Organized Gang Unit (OGU). These officers, along with members of the department’s Crime Gun Unit (CGU) are tasked with interdicting and removing illegal firearms from the streets of Tulsa.
“In 2019 the Organized Gang Unit and Crime Gun Unit removed 536 firearms from Tulsa streets.
“This year, as of May 31st, the units were able to take 195 guns off the streets.
“Tulsa Police OGU and CGU rely on data driven intelligence reports to guide their investigations and determine geographical areas of greatest need. These units utilize both consensual encounters as well as probable cause stops to contact citizens in the residential neighborhoods. Most often these contacts are very brief but provide the officers a chance to build rapport and discuss the reason for the stop and why they are in the area.
“This stop occurred just outside of a complex in which there is a documented increase in criminal activity involving both juveniles and adults. Below is a partial list of significant events occurring within an estimated half mile of this interaction since the beginning of 2020.
• 1-29-2020- Armed Robbery, multiple suspects
• 2-12-2020- Armed Robbery, multiple suspects
• 2-14-2020- Shooting into apartment and vehicle
• 4-8-2020- Altercation evolving into 4 victims shot in vehicle
• 5-8-2020- Breaking and Entering 3 Juvenile suspects- Runaway recovered
• 5-19-2020- Gun recovered from suspect believed to be present for retaliation shooting
• 5-20-2020- Homicide suspect vehicle recovered
• 5-24-2020- Car reported stolen engulfed in flames
• 5-25-2020- Car reported stolen juveniles arrested firearm recovered
• 6-2-2020- Certified Gang Member arrested – Drug Trafficking
“While this incident is still under investigation by our Internal Affairs Unit, with the increased public interest it has received, we are providing information and context to the extent possible along with releasing the body worn camera footage in full.
“This was released in its entire length to the media, but most do not broadcast the entire 20 plus minute video for a variety of reasons.
“State law requires the redaction of certain portions for privacy of the individuals, therefore some of it is blurred and there are moments without audio.
“For both cameras, there is a 30 second portion in the beginning of the video that is without audio. This is the pre-event video that takes place prior to the officer activating their camera.”