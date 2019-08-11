Tulsa police burglary detectives are seeking the public's help in identifying a man they say might be responsible for a string of patrol car burglaries, one of which resulted in a missing semi-automatic rifle.
Burglary Sgt. Tim Means said five patrol cars were broken into in late July and early August in north and south Tulsa, and a home security camera caught a picture of a perp in action in south Tulsa.
Means released the picture about a week ago, but on Sunday he said there were no new leads.
Each of the vehicles was locked and the burglar broke windows to get inside before stealing items such as medical supplies, a digital camera, and most notably, a department-issued AR-15, Means said.
Means said detectives believe the burglaries are connected and could be linked to multiple burglars.
Anyone with information is asked to call Tulsa Crime Stoppers at 918-595-COPS (2677) or email the burglary unit at burglary@cityoftulsa.org.