Perhaps the “richest and most important” data set expected from a study of Tulsa police officers’ use-of-force encounters isn’t included in the final report as researchers continue their analysis.
The University of Cincinnati and University of Texas at San Antonio are studying 30 months of Tulsa Police Department use-of-force data. The final report was written in January — but without a coded analysis of officers’ written narratives of use-of-force incidents.
The researchers originally intended to release their findings from 713 use-of-force narratives in the final report but now will do so in a separate report in the spring, according to the 79-page document.
The Tulsa World first asked the Tulsa Police Department for the report at the end of January, given that the researchers were to deliver the report that month. The department had the document for a month before it was provided to the newspaper on Tuesday afternoon.
Police are expected to release the use-of-force study publicly on Wednesday. The study was funded by a grant from the International Association of Chiefs of Police.
The researchers are still analyzing officer narratives to understand how each incident unfolded and the action-reaction processes therein.
Robin Engel, director of the International Association of Chiefs of Police/University of Cincinnati Center for Police Research and Policy, was one of two lead researchers who presented a preliminary report to the Tulsa City Council in September.
“I do think it’s going to be the richest and most important (data source) — not just for what we bring back to the city of Tulsa but for nationally — because the coding of the use-of-force narratives is really the best understanding of the civilian resistance compared to officer use of force and that back and forth,” Engel told council members and the public. “Understanding that and coding that in a systematic way from these narratives will produce a very rich and very large database.”
While the analysis may offer a robust data set, she acknowledged that there will be weaknesses in it.
Later in the presentation, Engel made clear that the study looks only at police administrative data, so civilian resistance and use-of-force information are based on the perceptions of the officers writing the reports.
“It’s one of the limitations of using administrative data is that you are getting it from a narrative — a written report produced by the officer,” she said.
The study is based on electronic data on all police-civilian interactions that resulted in an arrest from Jan. 1, 2016, through June 30, 2018. Use-of-force reports during the time frame also were collected by researchers.
“Importantly, the race of the suspect was NOT a statistically significant predictor of the use of force after controlling for other factors,” the final report states, the same as the preliminary one in September.
The researchers used arrest demographics — not city population — to arrive at that conclusion.
The 2018 Tulsa Equality Indicators report on data collected and analyzed by the Community Service Council found that black people were five times more likely than Hispanic/Latino people and twice as likely as white people to experience officer use of force.
The 2019 version of that report found that black people were three times more likely to experience officer use of force than Hispanic/Latino people.
The Equality Indicators studies use population demographics in determining use-of-force rates.
“We don’t do that because people in society are not equally at risk for an encounter with police — whether that encounter is benign or extreme — involving deadly force, for example,” Michael Smith, a UTSA criminology professor, said during the preliminary report presentation with Engel in September. “That risk does not share equally.”
Smith also said social sciences have discredited using the population-at-large comparison as it relates to police use of force.
“When you compare a police outcome — use of force — against a static population based on a census, it’s like comparing apples to oranges,” he said. “We don’t do that in the scientific community.”
The authors of the latest Equality Indicators report disagree, stating that using arrests rather than total population “can be misleading because it excludes contacts with police that do not result in arrest and may skew results to mirror disparities in arrest rates.”