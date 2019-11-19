An Uber driver was charged Tuesday on allegations that he raped a passenger when he returned to her house after dropping her off early Nov. 2.
Tulsa County prosecutors charged Steven Floyd Whitesell, 51, with rape by instrumentation, forcible sodomy and first-degree burglary, according to court documents.
The woman reported to police that she and some friends went out drinking on Nov. 1 and called for a rideshare from the 400 block of South Main Street in the early morning hours.
The driver, alleged to be Whitesell, dropped off the woman's friends and took her to her residence. Surveillance video from the woman’s residence shows that the driver assisted her into her home around 2 a.m. Nov. 2, according to the affidavit. He was inside the residence about 30 minutes.
Surveillance video shows a man thought to be Whitesell return at 4:30 a.m. and leave again about 6:20 a.m., according to the affidavit.
The woman told investigators that she was highly intoxicated but remembered waking up at least twice and found the driver sexually assaulting her during those times.
Whitesell told police he engaged in sexual acts with the woman and that he was uncertain why he returned a second time "except the victim told him to," according to the affidavit.
He told detectives the woman was still intoxicated when he returned and that he "was sorry for what he did," according to the affidavit.
Whitesell, who was arrested Nov. 13, remains in the Tulsa County jail with bail set at $120,000.