A Tulsa woman accused of embezzling more than $63,000 from an elderly wildfire survivor turned herself in to California authorities on Monday.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office in northern California announced the arrest Tuesday on Facebook, saying 29-year-old Brenda Rose Asbury will face charges of elder abuse, embezzlement and grand theft.
Asbury is accused of embezzling $63,100 from a 75-year-old who lost their home in the 2018 Camp Fire, which went down as the state's deadliest and most destructive.
BCSO obtained an arrest warrant for Asbury in September, and sought help from Oklahoma authorities once they determined she was living in Tulsa.
Detectives made contact with Asbury's lawyer Friday and said she needed to contact law enforcement immediately. Instead, Asbury said she drove three days to California, where she turned herself in Monday.
Asbury will be arraigned this week, the release states. Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact BCSO Detective Will Brewton at 530-538-7671.