A Tulsa homicide suspect who has been on the run since July was arrested in Michigan on Tuesday.
Diamantia Hera Tibbs, 41, is charged with first-degree murder in Tulsa County District Court in the July 23 shooting death of Soconda Boyd, 47.
Prosecutors allege Tibbs shot and killed Boyd outside a north Tulsa convenience store parking lot as part of an “ongoing feud” among multiple women. Police sought the public's help in locating Tibbs in early September, but investigators later determined she fled the state.
U.S. Marshals located Tibbs on Tuesday and booked her into the Wayne County jail in Detroit. She will be extradited to Tulsa to face the charges against her and her bail will be set at $1.01 million, according to online court records.