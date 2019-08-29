A Tulsa man was convicted Thursday on allegations that he shot at Tulsa police officers in 2017 in order to "send a message."
Darius Padillow, 20, was convicted of two counts of shooting with intent to kill, placing bodily fluids on a government employee and resisting an officer, Tulsa County Assistant District Attorney Kevin Gray said. A jury recommended that Padillow serve six years in prison for each count of shooting with intent to kill.
Padillow shot at officers after they told him to leave the Kwick Stop in the 1100 block of East 61st Street in early November 2017. He had been banned from the store previously.
He walked away from the encounter, but as officers left the convenience store, they heard about 10 gunshots, and Padillow and another man ran north from the location.
Officers located Padillow two days later, after serving a search warrant at his residence in the 400 block of West 65th Place North, according to a probable cause affidavit. Padillow reportedly spit at an officer at that time.
Police found a loaded pistol in Padillow's garage. He admitted to firing that gun at police and said he shot at the officers to "send a message," police wrote in the affidavit.
Padillow is scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday. Gray said he would ask the judge for consecutive sentences.