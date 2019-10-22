Two people have been arrested and one was charged Tuesday on allegations that they were involved in two shootings with seven victims, none of whom was hit by the gunfire.
Tulsa County prosecutors and Tulsa police allege that Derrian Young, 20, fired a rifle on Saturday night, striking at least two vehicles. Seven people, including three children, were in those vehicles, according to a probable cause affidavit.
Police allege that Marcus Keith Gilbert, 20, was driving the vehicle in which Young was a passenger when the shootings occurred.
Prosecutors charged Young on Tuesday with seven counts of shooting with intent to kill, and he was later arrested, according to court records. Tulsa police arrested Gilbert on Saturday on seven complaints of shooting with intent to kill, encouraging a minor to commit a felony, eluding and a traffic offense.
Gilbert told police that he was with juvenile boy and picked up a man he said he knew as "CJ," who investigators allege is Young. Authorities allege that they were in a Chevrolet Silverado in the 1500 block of North Denver Avenue, where the shootings occurred.
"Gilbert told officers that he then noticed a red vehicle that he believed to be following them, and it made him mad," investigators state in an affidavit.
Gilbert reportedly told investigators he stopped the pickup and that one of his passengers got out and pointed a gun at the red vehicle. He said that is "when the shooting happened," according to the affidavit.
Police were dispatched about 9 p.m. Saturday to the 1600 block of North Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and to the 1600 block of North Cheyenne Avenue, where responding officers found two vehicles that had been struck by gunfire.
Around 9:20 p.m. that night, an Oklahoma State University police officer attempted to stop a Chevrolet Silverado for failing to stop at a stop sign. A passenger from that vehicle fled on foot, while attempting to conceal a rifle or a pole, the affidavit says. The truck came to a stop in the 2800 block of West Newton Street after running several more stop signs and nearly striking a pedestrian, and Gilbert and the juvenile were detained.
Officers recovered one .223-caliber bullet and more than a dozen .223-caliber cartridge casings. Investigators recovered an AR-15 rifle, which had been reported stolen, in the following days at an east Tulsa residence, according to the affidavit.
Gilbert, who has not been charged, is being held in lieu of a $150,000 bond, and Young is being held in lieu of a $75,000 bond.
