Two men have been arrested in the homicide of a man found dead in Craig County last week.
Dale Eugene Warren, 63, and Johnny Lee Arnold, 31, were arrested Sunday in Mayes County on complaints of first-degree murder, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said.
The body of Christopher Boren, 28, was found Aug. 12 near 4430 Road and 350 Road, just north of the Mayes County line, west of Ketchum and north of Pensacola, according to a news release.
Warren and Arnold were taken into custody without incident and were in the Mayes County Jail, the OSBI said. They will be transferred to Craig County.
The Oklahoma Office of Chief Medical Examiner is determining Boren’s cause of death.
The Mayes County Sheriff’s Office and Langley Police Department assisted with arresting both men. The Delaware County, Mayes County and Craig County sheriff’s offices also assisted with the investigation, the OSBI said.