Mayes County prosecutors charged two people Friday with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old girl in a killing that is alleged to have been payback for transmission of a sexually transmitted disease.
Prosecutors charged Andrew Hall, 30, and 17-year-old Cheyenne Blalock, spelled Blaylock in some court filings, with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Kirstan Patterson, 17, according to court documents.
“Blalock said that Andrew Hall, her boyfriend, had talked about killing Kirstan before because of a transmission of a sexual transmitted disease and wanted to ‘payback,’ ” a Mayes County Sheriff’s Office detective wrote in a probable cause affidavit.
Authorities allege that while Blalock hid under a blanket in Hall’s car on New Year’s Day, Hall drove Patterson to the Spring Creek Recreation Area, south of Locust Grove. Hall told detectives that Blalock was armed with knives and that he thought she “was only going to physically assault” Patterson, according to the affidavit. Hall further told detectives that he feared Blalock would become violent if he didn’t comply with her demands.
While at the recreation area, either Hall or Blalock took a rifle from Hall’s trunk and shot Patterson, deputies allege. Hall told police he hid the rifle under his bed at his Chouteau residence, according to the affidavit.
Mayes County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Rod Howell previously said Blalock and Hall have each implicated the other in the homicide.
Blalock denied seeing the shooting but said she heard two shots. She told detectives that she touched Patterson’s body to confirm that she was dead, according to the affidavit.
“Blalock said Hall poured bleach on the body in some effort to destroy evidence, and then Hall moved the body into the water,” the affidavit says.
Hall alleged that Blalock moved Patterson’s body to the water.
Howell expressed sympathy for Patterson’s family.
“Our heart goes out to the family,” he said. “I’ve met with them, visited with them in depth, and I just can’t understand what they’re going through.
“I‘ve got kids, and I just couldn’t even fathom.”
Hall and Blalock are being held in the Mayes County jail with bail set at $1 million each. Their next court appearances are scheduled for Jan. 9.
