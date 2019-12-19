Tulsa County prosecutors charged two people with murder Thursday on allegations that they killed a man at a west Tulsa soccer complex.
Gina Marie Hale, 41, and Randy Ray Rowell, 27, are charged with first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of James Gray, 49, court records show. Rowell was additionally charged with possession of a firearm after a felony conviction.
Police said previously that a passerby found Gray dead in the West Bank Soccer Complex parking lot, located in the 3600 block of South Elwood Avenue, on Dec. 16. Investigators determined that Gray’s vehicle was missing. Family members told detectives the last person seen with Gray was Hale.
Officers found Hale and Rowell in Gray’s vehicle in the 4500 block of South 23rd West Avenue the next day. Gray and Hale reportedly had picked up Rowell before Gray was killed. Rowell reportedly told detectives that while Gray was in a west Tulsa convenience store, Hale asked Rowell if he would help her rob Gray, but he said that at the time he refused.
The three then planned to steal property from the soccer fields, but Hale again propositioned Rowell to help her rob Gray, police wrote in a probable cause affidavit.
Rowell and Hale each contend that the other shot Gray during the robbery attempt at the soccer complex, the document says.
Rowell and Hale are being held in the Tulsa County jail with bail for each set at $1 million, according to jail records. They are scheduled for a court appearance Dec. 23.
