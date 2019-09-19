The Oklahoma Attorney General's Office on Friday filed first-degree murder charges against two people in a 1983 Tulsa cold case after a multicounty grand jury heard this week about DNA evidence linking the pair to the beating death.
Willie Moore, 61, and Erlene Lee, 58, are accused of acting together to cause the death of 39-year-old Anthony Baltes at the Sandman Motel — known today as the Best Budget Inn — near Sheridan Road and Interstate 244 on Sept. 18, 1983. Tulsa County District Judge William Musseman signed arrest warrants Friday morning so Lee and Moore, who live out of state, can be brought back to Tulsa County to face the charge.
Moore was taken into custody Friday.
The multicounty grand jury returned indictments against Lee and Moore on Thursday afternoon in Oklahoma County, where the jury meets for three days each month. Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler confirmed the indictments Thursday evening and said then that authorities know the whereabouts of both suspects.
Tulsa Tribune archives indicate Baltes had last been seen leaving PC's Club Tahiti, 21 S. Sheridan Road, with a woman in her 20s around 1 a.m. Sept 18, 1983. Witnesses said they saw the woman with a different man who was in his 30s the evening before a housekeeper found Baltes bound and beaten to death inside a ground floor motel room. Officers said he was attacked with a blunt instrument and robbed.
"The 36th anniversary of the death was Wednesday, and so we're very excited to proceed forward on this," Senior Deputy Attorney General Joy Thorp said Friday. "These types of cold cases are really great in front of a grand jury because you can bring people in front of them that haven't ever talked to law enforcement before, and they are under oath and this gives an opportunity for them to finally tell the truth.
"And so in this particular case, it's a case that involves some DNA. DNA has been uncovered after many years, which, that wasn't existent back in 1983. It is now."
The Tulsa County District Attorney's Office joined the Attorney General's Office in prosecuting the case. Kunzweiler said he opted to present evidence to a grand jury because its structure provides "security" for collecting witness testimony, saying that security is especially important in cold cases.
"Using a multicounty grand jury allows witnesses to be sworn under oath," he said. "Having them sworn under oath enables us to impart on them the importance of the process."
Hunter issued a statement applauding the work of law enforcement who have used technological advancements to clear cold cases such as Baltes's death. Kunzweiler said Tulsa Police Detective Eddie Majors, who handles cold case investigations, "doggedly" pursued leads and found evidence tying Lee and Moore to the crime.
“Anthony Baltes died a horrible death 36 years ago, but that passage of time doesn’t mean those responsible aren’t going to be held accountable,” Hunter said. “Securing convictions on cold cases is difficult. That is why we appreciate our law enforcement partners, like Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler and the Tulsa Police Department and their commitment to sharing resources and solving cold cases with my office.”