JAY — Two former Delaware County jailers are charged on allegations that they encouraged inmates to submit to being shocked with a stun gun in exchange for e-cigarettes.
Charles Hayes, 36, was charged Thursday in Delaware County District Court with six counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and Shelly Dadawn Mayberry, 44, is charged with two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon. Both were fired early this month, Sheriff Harlan Moore said.
Arrest warrants were issued along with the felony charges Thursday, and Moore said the two, both of Grove, turned themselves in on Friday evening.
Hayes’ bail is set at $70,000, and Mayberry’s is set at $20,000. Moore said the former jailers would be housed at a different jail should they not post bail.
Hayes is accused of using a Taser stun gun on several inmates in the men’s pod of the Delaware County jail in December in exchange for e-cigarettes.
Mayberry is accused of making sexual and demeaning references over the intercom system to encourage inmates into letting Hayes use the stun gun on them, a probable cause affidavit says.
Mayberry denies the allegations.
A jail surveillance video shows Hayes drawing his stun gun in close proximity to inmates with no apparent justification for having a weapon drawn. Two inmates appear to react, as if reacting to an electrical shock, when the Taser is moved close to them, the affidavit states.
The Taser is capable of producing 50,000 volts of electric energy and is designed as a “pain compliance” tool, according to the affidavit.
Hayes would hit the trigger, “making it spark up” and threaten the inmates, telling them to stand in the video camera’s “blind spot,” referring to the kitchen doorway, the affidavit states.
“He (Hayes) bragged about giving away his last two e-cigs to someone in A-pod (male pod) in trade for letting him taser them also,” the affidavit states.
Hayes denied to authorities that he had shocked anyone. He later said he didn’t recall any specific instances but said he might have touched an inmate’s hand with his Taser but didn’t recall, the affidavit states. He admitted making “threats and gestures” toward the inmates with the Taser and “sparking” the device toward the inmates, the affidavit states.
Hayes justified his behavior as “trying to build a rapport with the inmates so as not to have to use force at a later time,” the affidavit states.
Featured video