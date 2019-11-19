Two people were taken into custody Tuesday morning after a standoff with police at a south Tulsa apartment complex.
Officer Danny Bean said police found a homicide victim's stolen car, and the two people inside it ran into a unit at the Atlanta Terrace Apartments, 2442 E. 51st St., upon sight of them.
Officers set a perimeter around the complex and attempted to contact those inside the apartment via phone or intercom, and after about an hour and a half the two male suspects, as well as multiple occupants who were already in the apartment, surrendered.
Bean said two were taken into custody and others will be interviewed by detectives. The names of those in custody have not yet been released.
The victim of Monday night's homicide was identified as Princeston Porter, 30.
Porter was found dead at the Avondale Apartments, 6760 S. Trenton Ave., about 9:30 p.m. Investigators were at the complex well into Tuesday morning, and detectives located the stolen car in the parking lot of the Atlanta Terrace Apartments about 9:15 a.m.
Multiple members of Porter's family arrived as police were trying to coax the suspects out of the apartment, some hoping out loud that whoever responsible for their loved one's death wouldn't be killed so they could face punishment.
Tears welled in Connie Porter's eyes as she described her nephew as a good child.
"He didn't deserve any of this," she said.