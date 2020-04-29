Two people are dead after an Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuit ended in a crash in rural Creek County on Wednesday afternoon.
Sarah Stewart, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, said a state trooper pulled over a speeding westbound vehicle at mile marker 208 on the Turner Turnpike about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.
The vehicle fled after the trooper got out for the traffic stop, Stewart said. The vehicle reportedly went west before exiting at Oklahoma 16 in Bristow.
After a roughly 15-minute pursuit, a trooper reportedly performed a “tactical vehicle intervention” on 201st Street. The vehicle struck a bridge and rolled over, Stewart said.
Neither occupant of the vehicle had been identified as of Wednesday evening.