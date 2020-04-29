Two people are dead after an Oklahoma Highway Patrol pursuit ended in a crash in rural Creek County on Wednesday afternoon.

Sarah Stewart, spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Department of Public Safety, said a state trooper pulled over a speeding westbound vehicle at mile marker 208 on the Turner Turnpike about 3:10 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle fled after the trooper got out for the traffic stop, Stewart said. The vehicle reportedly went west before exiting at Oklahoma 16 in Bristow.

After a roughly 15-minute pursuit, a trooper reportedly performed a “tactical vehicle intervention” on 201st Street. The vehicle struck a bridge and rolled over, Stewart said.

Neither occupant of the vehicle had been identified as of Wednesday evening.

Staff Writer

Stetson covers breaking news, general assignment and other stories. He previously worked at the Enterprise-Journal in Mississippi. He is from Broken Arrow and graduated with a journalism degree from Oklahoma State University. Phone: 918-581-8466

