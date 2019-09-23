A Tulsa man could spend the rest of his life in prison after DNA evidence helped jurors find him guilty of raping and kidnapping a woman last year.
Jesse Dean Redfearn, 39, was arrested last year on charges of abducting a woman in the area of a fast-food restaurant near Admiral Place and Sheridan Road and raping her. Officers found the woman in the 6000 block of South 129th East Avenue around June 18, 2018, with a camouflage mask over her head, a belt around her neck, ropes binding her wrists and two bandanas covering her mouth.
She was wearing a size 6XL T-shirt that was inside out but did not have shoes or any clothing underneath the shirt.
Jurors found Redfearn guilty Friday evening of one count each of first-degree rape by force or fear and kidnapping. After hearing about his previous felony convictions, the jury recommended two life terms in prison. District Judge Tracy Priddy will sentence him Nov. 1.
Redfearn was arrested after DNA collected during the investigation matched a profile that already existed in an intrastate database due to his criminal history. The woman also told police her assailant had a large belly, which at the time was consistent with Redfearn’s appearance.
“It’s much more than ‘He fits the description,’ ” Assistant District Attorney Ashley Nix said. “His DNA is on the items used to bind (the woman).” Police later found size 6XL clothing inside Redfearn’s residence, along with duct tape and a belt that was similar to the one taken from the woman’s neck. A piece of duct tape was taken off the woman’s face when she was found.
The jury heard two jail calls between Redfearn and family members from June and July 2018. In one call, a relative tells Redfearn that “maybe she’ll just disappear,” to which Redfearn said, “That would be nice. Then they’d have to let me go.”
He said he knew that officers were searching his vehicle and believed there was a chance they could find evidence that the woman had been in it.
Defense attorney Zach Smith told jurors he thought the jail calls were “taken out of context completely” and implied repeatedly that the woman was dishonest in order to conceal her status as a sex worker, which police and prosecutors denied.
A detective testified that the woman is not a sex worker.
Though the woman wasn’t able to recall in detail what happened to her, Nix and Assistant District Attorney Katy Hamstra said an exam by a sexual assault nurse revealed a significant injury in her vaginal area. They also said it was likely the woman’s memory was affected by being strangled with the belt during the attack.
“He preyed on someone who was vulnerable. He took her when she was alone,” Hamstra said.
The woman was declared legally unavailable for the trial, but jurors were able to hear the transcript from the woman’s preliminary hearing testimony.
Smith said the woman’s statements to police on body camera footage weren’t an exact match to what the lead detective included in his report on the incident. He also questioned why officers presumed the woman had been raped, as she did not explicitly report a sex crime when they found her.
“Don’t guess someone into prison,” Smith said. “No one involved in the investigation knows what happened. What (police and prosecutors) think is not evidence.”
In his police interview, Redfearn told Detective Greg McClintock multiple times that he had never seen the woman before but said he wanted legal counsel after being told officers found his DNA. McClintock testified that “Jesse Dean Redfearn was trying to get away with the perfect crime” because the woman was a stranger and she was washed before being left on the street.
“I don’t kidnap and rape women,” Redfearn told McClintock, who later said, “I’m beginning to think you might be a monster” because there was no other explanation for his DNA being found on items used to restrain the woman. Smith took issue with the comment during his closing argument, saying he thought the case against Redfearn was “a quest for a conviction” rather than “a search for the truth.”
Hamstra replied, “It was his (Redfearn’s) choice to become a monster, and that’s why we’re here today.”