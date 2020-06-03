Authorities arrested three young men during an overnight protest against police violence after the killing of George Floyd.

Andrew Dane O'Daniel, 18, and Derek John High, 25, were booked on allegations they attempted to incite a riot. Tulsa police also arrested Joel Lee Hamilton, 18, on complaints of pointing a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a firearm, according to jail records. 

About 1 a.m. Wednesday, Hamilton was at the protests in the area of Memorial Drive and 71st Street. He allegedly pulled a handgun and brandished it at a vehicle that came to a stop on Memorial Drive. Police arrested Hamilton after the incident.

In two separate incidents, police allege O'Daniel and High attempted to incite a riot when officers were issuing requests and orders to vacate the area.

"The listed subject continued to incite the protesters from a peaceful protest to a riot," officers state in the affidavit for O'Daniel's arrest. "(O'Daniel) was inciting the riot by continually urging other protesters to advance toward officers that were asking the crowd to disperse the area."

Tulsa police allege that High attempted to twice agitate the crowd against authorities. Police further allege High assaulted the arresting officer.

High was booked on two complaints of incitement to riot, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest. O'Daniel was booked on the incitement complaint and obstruction, according to jail records.

Police also arrested a fourth person during the overnight protest on a misdemeanor obstruction complaint.

Hamilton was being held in Tulsa County jail on a $21,000 bond, O'Daniel on a $10,500 bond and High on a $25,500 bond.

Organizers of Tuesday’s protest at Tulsa Hills had met earlier in the evening to discuss running off anyone who had plans to engage in violence or looting, according to Tulsa World reportingOfficers made at least four arrests the previous night, including one teenager accused of attempting to incite a riot by throwing items in the direction of police and Guard soldiers.

Gallery: Another night of protests in Tulsa after the killing of George Floyd