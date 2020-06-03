Three young men were arrested early Wednesday during an overnight Tulsa protest against police violence after the killing of George Floyd.
Andrew Dane O’Daniel, 18, and Derek John High, 25, were jailed on allegations that they attempted to incite a riot.
Tulsa police also arrested Joel Lee Hamilton, 18, on complaints of pointing a deadly weapon and unlawfully carrying a firearm as a minor, according to jail records.
Hamilton was at the protests in the area of 71st Street and Memorial Drive about 1 a.m. Wednesday, when police allege that he pulled a handgun and brandished it at a vehicle that had stopped on Memorial.
In two separate incidents, police allege that O’Daniel and High attempted to incite a riot when officers were issuing requests and orders for the protesters to get out of the roadway.
O’Daniel “continued to incite the protesters from a peaceful protest to a riot,” an officer wrote in the affidavit for his arrest. “(O’Daniel) was inciting the riot by continually urging other protesters to advance toward officers that were asking the crowd to disperse the area.”
Police allege that High attempted twice to agitate the crowd against authorities. Police further allege that High assaulted the officer who arrested him.
High was jailed on two complaints of incitement to riot, assault and battery on a police officer and resisting arrest.
O’Daniel was jailed on the incitement complaint and an obstruction complaint, according to jail records.
Police arrested a fourth person during the overnight protest on a misdemeanor obstruction complaint.
High and Hamilton were released from the Tulsa County jail later Wednesday on $20,000 and $10,000 bonds respectively, jail records show. O’Daniel remained in jail Wednesday evening with bail set at $7,500, records indicate.
Organizers of an earlier protest Tuesday at the Tulsa Hills shopping center had discussed running off anyone who planned to engage in violence or looting.
At least four
, including one teenager accused of attempting to incite a riot by throwing items in the direction of police and National Guard soldiers. arrests were made the previous night Gallery: Another night of protests in Tulsa after the killing of George Floyd
Tulsa Hills Protest
Protesters hold signs near Woodland Hills Mall on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
A protester holds up a sign while passing a Tulsa police officer at Tulsa Hills on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
A protester holds his hands in the air while talking to Tulsa police abut finding his friend during a protest in honor of George Floyd on Wednesday near Woodland Hills Mall. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
A protester attempts to cross the street after inhaling tear gas near Woodland Hills Mall at 71st and Memorial Drive in Tulsa on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
Police monitor a street while protesters march in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Protestrrs run from a tear gas canister after attempting to cover it with a traffic cone near Woodland Hills Mall early Wednesday, June 3, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Ian Maule
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Tulsa Hills Protest
Protesters hold up signs at Tulsa Hills shopping center in west Tulsa on Tuesday evening. The group, spurred by the suffocation death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, is protesting racial inequity and police killings of black men and women. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
A protester holds up a “Hands up Don’t shoot” sign at Tulsa Hills shopping center on Tuesday. The group is protesting racial inequity and police killings of black men and women. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
Protesters hold up signs at the Tulsa Hills shopping center in Tulsa on Tuesday. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
Protesters hold up signs at the Tulsa Hills shopping center on Tuesday evening. The group is protesting racial inequity and police killings of black men and women. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
Participants kneel while praying during a protest at the Tulsa Hills shopping center on Tuesday. The group, spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week, is protesting racial inequity. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
Armed men sit in stand in from of Cigar Cellar & Market during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
Protesters hold up signs during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
Protesters kneel while praying during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
Protesters hold up signs during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
A protester looks towards the road while holding a sign during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020.IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Tulsa Hills Protest
Protesters kneel while praying during a protest in honor of George Floyd at Tulsa Hills in Tulsa on Tuesday, June 2, 2020. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
