Two people were taken into custody Tuesday after a pursuit and standoff with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol at an east Tulsa apartment complex.
Troopers attempted to stop a truck for a traffic violation about 10:20 a.m., but the truck instead fled, leading them on a pursuit for about 7 minutes before the two men inside bailed out at the Autumn Ridge Apartments, at 1713 S. Memorial Dr.
OHP Lt. Vern Wilson said the men tried to kick in a couple of doors before finding a unit with an open window. Troopers used the complex's surveillance system to see which unit they climbed into, Wilson said.
Tulsa Police officers arrived for assistance, and troopers began making announcements over a PA system, ordering the men to come out with their hands up.
A stack approached the unit two times, each time firing pepper gas through a window. Wilson said the men remained inside for about 10 minutes before coming out with their hands up.
One will be booked into the Tulsa County jail, and the other was taken to a hospital for treatment of an old injury, Wilson said. He will later be booked into the jail.
The men's names were not immediately available.
